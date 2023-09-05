Teenager accused of attacking tourists in Temple Bar denied bail

Tom Tuite

A teenager has been denied bail after gardaí charged him over “vicious and unprovoked” attacks on three English tourists in Temple Bar in Dublin city centre.

Scott Cahill (18), of St James’s Road, Walkinstown, Dublin 12, is accused of assault causing harm to two men and robbery of a third at Fownes Street at around 10pm on August 11th.

Mr Cahill appeared at Dublin District Court on Tuesday, but the three complainants in their 20s were not present.

Judge John King heard they were knocked or dragged onto the ground and repeatedly punched, and the accused allegedly “stamped” on one of their heads. They had received medical attention and were taken to St James’s Hospital after the two-minute incident.

Detective Garda Derek Briereton told Judge John King that Mr Cahill made no reply when charged with the offences. He objected to bail due to the seriousness of the incident, which had eight suspects.

Detective Garda Briereton said the tourists were on a night out in Temple bar when they were “subjected to a vicious and unprovoked attack”.

He alleged that one of the group was attacked, “dragged” on the ground and had his wallet and a €30 silver necklace taken.

The second injured party was knocked to the ground and sustained mutliple punches to the face, the court heard.

The contested bail hearing was told the third member of the group was also punched in the face, knocked to the ground and punched by the accused. The garda claimed the defendant also “stamped on the injured party’s head on the ground”.

It was claimed the accused was wearing “distinctive” Armani runners and a Canada Goose jacket and that he pulled up his hood during the incident.

Detective Garda Briereton said there was excellent quality CCTV footage of the incident, and a further violent disorder charge would be considered. The video evidence was not played during the bail hearing.

Cross-examined by defence counsel Karla Ray, the detective agreed that the video evidence would be tested later during the trial.

Ms Ray also pointed out that the officer had described dark clothing that could be bought on the high street.

The court heard that Mr Cahill made no admissions when questioned following his arrest on Monday.

The garda agreed with Mr Cahill’s barrister that directions have yet to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions but added: “We are making a lot of progress.”

Pleading for bail, Ms Ray asked the court to note the accused’s age and said he would abide by bail conditions.

She added there is no reality of witness intimidation in the case.

Closing the bail application, she said her client still had the presumption of innocence and could face a significant period in custody awaiting trial.

However, Judge King refused the request and remanded Mr Cahill in custody. He will face his next hearing at Cloverhill District Court on September 12th.

The accused did not address the court and was granted free legal aid.

Two teenagers were charged earlier and have separate proceedings pending before the Children’s Court as they are minors.