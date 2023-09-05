‘The sacked presenter club’: Piers Morgan meets Ryan Tubridy in London

  • Home >
Tuesday, September 05, 2023

Piers Morgan has said “RTÉ’s loss will definitely be someone else’s gain” as he posed for a picture with Ryan Tubridy in London.

The British broadcaster, who posted the picture on X (formerly known as Twitter) said: “The sacked presenter club! Great to see Ireland’s biggest TV star Ryan Tubridy in London today, and excited to see what he does next.”

Last month, Tubridy teased a “new beginning” in his first public comment following his departure from RTÉ.

The former Late Late Show presenter was taken off-air on June 22nd following a scandal regarding the national broadcaster under-declaring his fees.

In August, new RTÉ director-general Kevin Bakhurst announced there were currently no plans for Tubridy to return to his radio show because trust had “broken down” in negotiations.

The announcement followed a dispute which arose in relation to how RTÉ had revised his published earnings for 2020/21.

Tubridy, who was previously RTÉ’s highest-paid presenter, said in a statement that the figures published originally, which were lower and did not include fees for a controversial commercial arrangement, were correct.

Bakhurst said negotiations at the time would have seen Tubridy returning to his radio show and start a new podcast from September.

But the director-general pulled the plug on the talks in response to the contentious statement, saying the presenter was not accepting his portion of blame over the matter.

