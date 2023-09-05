Veteran Fine Gael TD Richard Bruton confirms he will stand down at next election

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Fine Gael heavyweight Richard Bruton has said he will not run in the next general election.

He expressed his gratitude to voters for his decades in elected politics on Tuesday evening as he announced his decision.

Referencing proposed boundary changes, Mr Bruton said now is the right time for him, as new constituencies are forming, “to give others the chance to take on the role”.

Mr Bruton, a younger brother of former taoiseach John Bruton, was first elected to the Dáil in 1982 for the Dublin North Central constituency.

He has served as minister for enterprise, minister for education and minister for communications and has been the chairman of the Fine Gael parliamentary party since July 2020.

He made two bids to become the leader of Fine Gael in 2002 and 2010, with both efforts overpowered by Enda Kenny, who became taoiseach in 2011.

In the 2020 general election, Mr Bruton took the second of five seats in the Dublin Bay North, winning 15.6% of first preference votes in the constituency.

Mr Bruton’s announcement comes after several other TDs from Fine Gael, a party which has been in government since 2011, said they will not stand in the next general election.

These include Donegal TD and former education minister Joe McHugh, former agriculture minister Michael Creed of Cork North West and Carlow-Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan, who made the decision based on health reasons.

The three-party coalition government will run until April 2025 but a general election is widely expected to take place after next year’s budget.

A local election and European Parliament election will take place next June.

Mr Bruton said it has been a privilege to be elected to council and the Dáil and to serve in government.

“I have decided that I will not contest the next General Election. I would like to thank local voters for the trust you have shown in me to serve as your local TD for the past 41 years,” he said in a statement.

“It has been a privilege to get the chance to represent you on the Council, in the Dáil, and in cabinet. I will continue to work hard for you up to the end of this Dáil term.

“I would like to thank all those who have helped me in my work throughout my career, particularly my family, my friends, and Fine Gael members. That loyalty means so much to me.

“However, this is the right time, as new constituencies are forming, to give others the chance to take on the role.

“I have been so lucky to be given the chance to hold office under four different taoisigh, and to be part of some major changes in Irish society. Ireland has made huge strides in that time.”

Mr Bruton encouraged those with an interest in public life to consider putting their name forward for election.

“There are many important reforms which only politics can deliver,” he added.

Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar paid tribute to Mr Bruton, saying the creation of 750,000 jobs since 2011 will be his legacy.

He also hailed Mr Bruton’s part in getting the National Broadband Plan off the ground, transforming Ireland, publishing Ireland’s first Climate Action Plan as well as removing the so-called ‘Baptism Barrier’, making school admissions fairer for all children, regardless of their religion.

Mr Varadkar said Mr Bruton will be a “big loss to his community”.

“Fine Gael is confident that we will retain our seat in this five-seat constituency (Dublin Bay North) in which we polled over the quota in 2020. We will proceed to select a candidate or candidates in the coming months to give them maximum time and the best chance of the success,” he added.